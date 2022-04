TRP List Week 13: Anupamaa reigns on top

With a rating of 3.5 Anupamaa is way higher than other shows on Indian TV. Fans are thrilled as the marriage of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) is going to happen soon. There is a lot of surrounding drama with Kinjal’s pregnancy and how Malvika (Aneri Vajani) will finally decide to throw out the Shah’s from the Kapadia empire. Yeh Hai Chahatein is also seeing immense drama. A boy named Dev Choudhary will implicate Preesha (Sargun Kaur Luthra) in a drugs case. Here is a lowdown…