Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show has got TRPs of 2.7. The daily soap is seeing a track where Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa is finally living the single life. She is now with her mom and brother. On the other hand, Samar and Dimpy are living away from the Shah House. Pakhi will apparently work towards reuniting Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia in the coming days.