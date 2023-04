Anupamaa remains to be number one

Despite the boost in OTT content, fans still seem loyal to Television shows. There are a lot of people who regularly watch TV serials for entertainment. Thus, the TRP game gets interesting. For a while now, Anupamaa has ruled the TRP chart. Even in week 16, it is at the top, as per the list shared by Salil Anand. Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly is one of the most loved characters. Even though Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna are separated, the show managed to get a rating of 2.7.