TRP Report Week 20: Anupamaa is unbeatable at the TOP

Can you believe, we are in week 20 already? Even May will end in a couple of days. And with that IPL season will end too. And guess what? Our TOP Tv shows have survived the IPL season without much impact. April and May were full of big twists in the shows and makers pulled all the strings to keep the audience glued to their shows. Some twists did work, some were praised and some were criticized by the online audience. Well, let's have a look at which TV show fared how well on the TRP charts this past week. Anupamaa remains at the TOP! The TRP has slipped a little. From 2.8, it is at 2.7.