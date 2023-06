Image credit: Instagram

Anupamaa tops TRP chart once again

The TRP chart for week 24 is out now and once again Anupamaa has topped the list. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and others, Anupamaa is ruling the hearts of the masses. Fans currently are desperate to know whether Anupamaa would be able to travel to America or not to fulfill her dreams. It got a rating of 2.9.