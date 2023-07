Anupamaa rules the TRP chart once again

The TRP list of Week 26 is out now and as per GossipsTV, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show Anupammaa is once again at the top. It has received a rating of 2.9 just like the previous week. It looks like all the Maya drama has helped the show maintain its TRP numbers. Now, Maya's character has died in Anupamaa and fans are eager to know if Anu would travel to America or not to fulfil her dreams.