Anupamaa

Anupamaa is on the No. 1 spot. Fans of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna cannot get enough of the chemistry. The two have created a storm and viewers of all age groups love it. The show has seen numerous twists like Pakhi’s love affair with Malvika’s ex-husband, Kavya’s pregnancy and other tracks. It is giving viewers a heady concoction of love, romance and drama. The show got a rating of 3.9. It is enjoying its undisputed position for a long time now. Take a look at the other top shows on the TRP List week 3.