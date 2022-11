Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin joins Anupamaa on No 1 spot

TRP list for week 45 is out now and it is clustered with many shows in the top five. The most interesting bit is that Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has joined Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa. Both shows have received a rating of 2.8. For so long it was just Anupamaa ruling the list but now Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has also become the number one show.