Anupamaa

Anupamaa is the on the top spot. But the show has seen a dip. From a rating of 4 it has come down to 3.6. Rupali Ganguly – Sudhanshu Pandey – Gaurav Khanna’s show has a loyal and invested fan base. Of late, the neglect of the love story of MaAn love story and excessive focus on Vanraj and Malvika has annoyed viewers no need. Anupamaa makers are exploring new angles every day. The fan base is upset to see how the love story is being ignored on the show. The current rating is 3.6.