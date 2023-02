Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale has got a TRP of 3.3. The show has surpassed the likes of Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Endemol India shared on Instagram that the show got a viewership of 38 million for the grand finale. This time, they had a whole new audience due to the presence of Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan in the season. The surprise results also spiked up viewership. While fans might be debating the end result, MC Stan won with a huge number of votes.