Anupamaa

The TRPs of week 8 of 2022 are here. It is Rupali Ganguly – Gaurav Khanna’s Anupamaa that has got the maximum ratings at 3.6 TRP points. The ratings might get better as the marriage confession of Anuj and Anupamaa has happened. On the second spot, we have Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie. While Imlie had the ‘expose’ of Malini in front of Aditya, fans are surprised that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin picked up despite a hackneyed track. This proves that the show has a great viewership all over India. On the third place, it is tie between Yeh Hai Chahatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Kumkum Bhagya with 2.3 points is on the fourth spot. Anupamaa is reigning and has a lead over other shows.