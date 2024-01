Anupamaa tops the TRP charts again

It is 2024 and we are here with the first TRP report of the new year. Yes, the TRP report of week 1 is out now. And, Anupamaa has started off well. The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer is back at the top spot. The show has got all the love again post leap. Anupamaa and Anuj are separated but they are in America. As per Gossips TV, the show has got 2.7 ratings.