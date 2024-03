Anupamaa

The TRP report of week 10 is here. We have all been eagerly waiting to know how well have our favourite TV shows done in the past week. Well, it is Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa that has topped again. Yes, it is on the first place as well. Anupamaa’s arrest track has worked well and people are waiting to know how she will be proved innocent. The show has got 2.6 million impressions.