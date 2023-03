Image credit: Twitter

TRP Report Week 11: Anupamaa TOPS the chart but ratings come down

It's time we have a look at the TRP Report of week 11. The makers of popular TV shows often bring in interesting twists and turns on the show to keep the audience hooked and at the same time, divert the audience to their shows from other popular shows. Today, we bring to you the TOP 7 of the TRP charts. First up, we have Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Chhavi Pandey. The show has seen a slight dip in the TRPs. The week previous to last the TRP was quite high. It has now come down to 3.0. Check out the TOP 7 shows on the TRP chart below: