TRP Report Week 12: Anupamaa TOPS as usual

It's Thursday, the day we bring the TRP REport for you all. We are here with the TRP report for week 12. It seems the audience didn't find the latest twists to their taste. Well, many changes in the storylines of popular TV shows have been brought in by the makers of the shows. It includes TOP shows such as Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as well. But despite the odds, Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show are ruling the roost. However, there's a slight dip in the ratings. From 3.0, Anupamaa has slipped to 2.9.