Anupamaa

Hola, it's TRP time! We are back with the TRP report of week 12. Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show Anupamaa has maintained the TOP spot on the TRP chart this week as well. The show's ratings slipped down a bit. Compared to 3.5, it has registered a TRP of 3.4 this week. The ratings of Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Mehekk Chahal starrer have slipped down yet again. From 1.9 it has slipped to 1.7. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar has maintained a steady TRP of 0.5. The Kapil Sharma Show slipped from 1.5 to 1.1. Pandya Store starring Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dhillon and others got a TRP of 1.6 again. Woh Toh Hai Albelaa starring Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab got 0.3. Smart Jodi has got TRP of 1.0.