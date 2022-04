TRP Report Week 14: Anupamaa tops again

It's about time to know which TV show has done how well on the TPR charts. It's TRP time! Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more TV shows have made it to the TOP 5. Anupamaa has trumped again! The Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show has been topping the TRP charts for weeks. This time the TRP has come down. From a rating of 3.5, this week Anupamaa registered 3.0 million viewership ratings. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got a TRP of 1.7, Udaariyaan starring Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Isha Malviya and Karan V Grover registered a TRP of 1.6. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 also got a TRP of 1.7. Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 got a TRP of 0.5 again. None of them has made it to the TOP 5.