TRP Report Week 15: Anupamaa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Naagin 6, Imlie and more TV show ratings

Hey, TV buffs, it's Thursday, the day when the TRP comes. And we are here with the TRP report of the trending TV shows that y'all so love to watch. Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more TV shows are the most watched ones in the country. Let's see how they have fared with the ratings, this week. Not to make it to the list this week are Disha Parmar-Nakuul Mehta starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (0.5), Shaheer Sheikh-Hiba Nawab's Woh To Hai Albelaa (0.2), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah(1.4), Pandya Store (1.5), Udaariyaan (1.4) to name a few. The overall ratings of the TV shows have dipped and it'd due to the IPL season.