TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa continues to be on TOP

It is time to meet the TRP toppers and rulers. The Hindi TV industry works day and night to entertain the audience. We have some amazing TV shows such as Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more daily soaps. Let's check out which TV show is leading the TRP chart and which TV shows have grabbed which place on the TRP chart. And this week as well, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is leading the chart. Its TRP has seen a slight increase as well. From last week's 2.7, Anupamaa has fetched 2.8 million viewership impressions this week.