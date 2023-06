Anupamaa continues to rule the chart; seeks a spike in the ratings

And now that we are in June, in the middle of the year, it's time to look back at the ratings of TOP TV shows from the last week of May. A lot of interesting twists and turns were brought in by the makers to make their shows interesting and intriguing enough to keep the audience hooked. Whether it worked or not can be seen in the TRP chart results. However, we have to consider the IPL season as well. It might have affected the TRP of the shows. Nevertheless, our daily soaps still has a loyal fanbase. Let's check the TOP 10 TV shows. Anupamaa has topped the TRP chart yet again with a spike in the rating. From 2.7, it has jumped to 2.9.