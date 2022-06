Anupamaa owns the throne

In week 22, Anupamaa headlined by Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey has once again made it to the top position. Anu and Anuj Kapadia's wedding and their life post saat pheras is keeping everyone hooked to the TV screens. MaAn fans are unable to stop gushing over their chemistry and that's one of the biggest reasons why Anupamaa is ruling the top position on the TV rising list. The high TRP is proof that fans are in love with Anupamaa. It has got 2.8 rating.