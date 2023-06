Anupamaa TOPs the TRP chart again

As usual, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer TV show Anupamaa is placed number 1. The rating has seen a slight increase too. From last week's 3.0, it is now 3.1. Anuj and Anupamaa's confession and confrontation seem to have worked for the makers. Now, all eyes are on MaAn's separation yet again as Anupamaa will leave Anuj behind to go to America with her Gurumaa, Malti Devi. Anupamaa will now look after Gurukul as well. Anyway, that's about Anupamaa, let's check out the TOP 10 TV shows on the TRP chart this week.