Image credit: Twitter

TRP Report Week 28: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in TOP 5

It's TRP time. It's Thursday and time to get to know which TV show has done how well as far as the ratings are concerned. We have the usual shows Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in the top 5. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to maintain the TRP by bringing some new twists and turns in their shows, but it seems, they are not really working very well or in favour of the Tv show. Let's check the TOP 5.