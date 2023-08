TRP Report Week 30: Anupamaa TOPS the list again

It's TRP Day today. And we are here with the TRP report for week 30. We cannot believe that it's week 30 in 2023 already! And now just a couple more weeks to go before we welcome 2024. Some of these TV shows will continue to rule hearts and some might say goodbye altogether. For now, let's have a look at which shows have made it to the TOP 10. As usual, Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey is winning hearts again. With a slight dip, 2.6 from 2.7, Anupamaa tops the list. It's worrisome for Imlie, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Pandya Store as well.