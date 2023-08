Anupamaa rules

Every week, TRP report comes as a report card for top TV shows. For ages now, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show Anupamaa has been ruling the number one spot. Week 31 of 2023 is no different. The show has once again topped the chart with a TRP rating of 2.7. It has only shown growth from last week as its rating was 2.6. Check out the complete list here.