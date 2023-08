No 1: Anupamaa rules the throne

The TRP report of Week 32 for top TV shows is out now. Once again, it is Anupamaa that has taken the top spot. Rupali Ganguly and Gauarav Khanna show is one of the most favourites shows and people love it to the core. This week, its TRP rating is 2.7. Fans are in love with a protective Anupamaa who would do anything to save her family. Anu and Anuj Kapadia's chemistry is also one of the highlights of the show.