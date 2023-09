TRP Report Week 35: Anupamaa is at the top but ratings are low

Let us all have a look at the TV ratings. It's Thursday, the day we look at which TV show fared how well on the TRP charts. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show is always high on drama. It has been topping the TRP charts for years now. But the ratings keep fluctuating due to various reasons. This time the ratings are massively affected because of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Anupamaa which had a rating of 2.6 is down to 2.3.