TRP Report Week 36: Anupamaa tops again

Even though there are ample OTT platforms now, TV shows are still ruling the roost. There are people who ardently watch Television serials. TRP reports are proof of it. The TRP report of the top 5 shows is out and once again, the TV show Anupamaa has managed to grab the top spot. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey are the lead actors of the show and fans are loving how the Anupamaa is managing between Kapadias and Shah. This week, the show has got a rating of 2.8.