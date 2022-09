TRP Report Week 37: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kundali Bhagya and more the list

Hola friends, the TRP reports of your favourite TV shows are out. We are in week 37, and a lot of prominent TV shows are still ruling the roost, as always. The popularity of the TV shows keeps fluctuating and the same goes with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV shows. Well, a lot of TV shows from the TOP 5 on the TRP charts have been receiving flak. But it's surprising to see the TRP increasing nonetheless. Check out TOP 5 TV shows on the TRP chart here: