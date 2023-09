TRP Report Week 38: Anupamaa tops the chart but ratings fall

The TRP report of week 38 is out now. We are all eagerly waiting to know how our favourite TV shows have performed so far. There are not many changes in the TRP list but the ratings have fallen a bit for top TV shows. Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa is still leading the TRP charts but the ratings have dropped. It has dropped from 2.4 to 2.3 this week.