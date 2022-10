TRP Report Week 40

The TRP Report is out for week 40 and we are here to update y'all on the same. All the popular TV shows have made it to the TOP 5 on the TRP chart. This week, Bigg Boss has also entered the list of TRP. And though it's not given much of a tough fight, it is onto a good start. Shows such as Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya KehlataHai, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have made it to the list as well. The TRPs have fluctuated a lot. Let's meet the TOP 5: