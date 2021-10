Image credit: Instagram

TRP week report week 41 by Ormax Media

Hola, it’s Friday, we know we are late but nonetheless, we are here with the TRP reports of week 41 by Ormax Media. This TRP report is based on the audience engagement with the Shows. This week too, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 has failed to grab a place in the top 10 list of the TRP report. Yes, shocking as it sounds is one of the most-watched reality TV shows, it seems this time around, the viewers are not happy with the content being shown on the show. Anyway. Let’s check out which show has grabbed which position this week in Ormax’s TRP report.