Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The TRP report of week 43 is out now. This week there are many changes on the TRP chart. Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has received a big blow again. Bigg Boss 17 got a good opening in the first week but it seems the show could not maintain the TRPs this week. This week again Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is at the top of the TRP charts. The show has got 2.4 ratings.