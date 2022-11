TRP Report Week 43: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more impresses

The TRP Report for week 43 is out and the report is very interesting for a lot of TV show fans. Bigg Boss 16, Indian Idol 13 and The Kapil Sharma Show continue to suffer on the TRP charts. They are not even in the TOP 5 of the TRP list. But, we do have your favourites such as Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more. Let's check out which of the TOP TV shows have made it to the TRP 5 list on the TRP charts.