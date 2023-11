Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The TRP report of week 45 is out now. The list is completely different this time. Again, we have Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the top of the TRP charts. The show is ruling hearts since a few weeks and it has pushed Anupamaa down as well. The show has got 2.3 ratings this week.