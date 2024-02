TRP Report week 5: Anupamaa tops the TRP chart

The TRP Report of week 5 is here. This week again, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is at the top. The show has always been at the top ever since it began. In between, we did see a fall in the numbers but the leap in the show has grabbed attention. The reunion of Anuj and Anupamaa has grabbed all the attention again. People have loved the episodes and hence, the show has got 2.9 million impressions.