Image credit: Twitter

TOP TV TRP Report: Anupamaa ties with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

It's time to have a look at the TOP TV shows that have won hearts in week 5. Every week, the makers bring in some interesting twists and turn to keep the audience hooked to their TV shows. It's honestly not easy as the audience is very sharp and would dislike the show if the track is not interesting enough. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bigg Boss 16 and more TV shows have grabbed a place in TOP TV shows of the week. Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's ratings are 2.7 and this time, they have tied for the number one spot.