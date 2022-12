Anupamaa tops the TRP chart

The TRP list of top five shows for week 51 is out and once again Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa is at the top. From the first week of the year to the last, Anupamaa has maintained the position. It received a TRP rating of 2.8. Currently, the storyline is about Anuj being upset with Anupamaa for not prioritising her life with him and chhoti Anu and rather being obsessed with the Shahs.