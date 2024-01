TRP Report Week 52: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show is back on TOP

Finally, the day has arrived when we bring the TRP for you all. Usually, TRPs come on Thursdays but since it was 1st January on Monday, a Holiday, the TRPs were pushed to today. Tides have turned for better or worse. Once reigning Anupamaa who had lost its spot for a while is back on top. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and other shows are doing great on the TRP chart. Some shows have truly surprised us all. There's a new entry on the list too. But for now, let's celebrate Anupamaa which has regained its TOP spot on the list. It has fetched a TRP of 2.6 million viewership impressions.