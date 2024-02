TRP Report Week 6: Anupamaa tops the charts

The TRP report of week 6 is here and this time again it is Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa that is at the top. We saw Anupamaa and Anuj’s reunion in America last week and that has got good numbers for the show. The show has got 2.8 million impressions this week. The show is getting back its viewers because of the interesting twists and turns.