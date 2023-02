Image credit: Twitter

Anupamaa grabs the TOP spot on the TRP chart again

It's time we have a look at the TRP chart for the week. There are a lot of TOP TV shows such as Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bigg Boss 16 and more TV shows who have grabbed a place in the TOP 5. With some interesting and some no-so-interesting twists and turns, the makers try to keep the audience glued to their TV shows but the audience has a mind and desire of their own. Anyway, let's check out the latest TV TRP Report. Anupamaa with 2.8 ratings has topped the charts again. This time it's running solo.