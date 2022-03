Image credit: Twitter

TRP Report Week 9: Anupamaa TOPS the chart

It's TRP time! TRP Report of Week 9 is out now. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Kumkum Bhagya has made it to the TOP 5 of TRP Report. Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma has topped the TRP chart yet again. It has also seen a spike in the ratings though it is not much. Compared to last week's 3.5, Anupamaa has grabbed 3.6 million viewership ratings.