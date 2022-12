Anupamaa remains to be at the top

The TRP game of top Hindi shows is very interesting. Despite the boom in OTT, there are some ardent followers who continue to seek entertainment from daily soaps. The TRP list for week 47 is out and it comes as no surprise that Anupamaa has claimed the top spot. For weeks now, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer has been ruling the numero uno position. With a TRP rating of 2.8, Anupamaa is setting the standards high for all the other shows. Two weeks prior Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had come neck-to-neck with Anupamaa but is struggling to keep up with the TRPs. But Anupamaa too has witnessed a dip in TRP ratings since last week.