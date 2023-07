Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the second place. It has got TRP of 2.3. People are very invested in the whole saga of Abir, Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhinav. We are seeing how Abhir is facing issues living with Abhimanyu. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi calls for war against Anu, leaves her shaken as she asks Chhoti Anu in Guru Dakshina