TRP Week 50: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin keep the top spot yet again!

It's Thursday, the day when we bring the TRP chart and the 10 most-watched Hindi TV shows for you all. The week 50 data is here. Anupamaa, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more shows have done very well this past week, However, some are also suffering as far as TRPs are concerned. Shows such as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and Bigg Boss 17 are suffering a lot. This week, Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are topping the chart yet again. The rating has come down but not much. Last week, the rating was 2.6. This wee Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has got a TRP of 2.5. Let's check out the other 9 shows on the TRP chart.