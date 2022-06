Image credit: Instagram

Movies rejected by Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput had an impressive graph in his acting career spanning just over 7 years. His successful transition from TV to feature films was great. He delivered stellar performances in Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore to name a few. However, like any other actor, Sushant, too, had rejected a few films that went on to be big hits. On his second death anniversary, we take a look at the films that he couldn't be a part of.