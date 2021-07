Image credit: PR Images

Happy faces

Wrapping up memories and moments of nearly 3 years, the entire cast and crew bid a heartfelt farewell to each other on the set while wiping away tears of joy. Reem said “I literally could not control my tears when I got to know that the journey with Tujhse Hai Raabta is all set to come to an end. The show’s immense success has honestly added a lot to my career, and I have literally evolved and grown as an actor with this show. Whenever I feel like looking back at my growing years, I glance through some of the old episodes of the show which always get me nostalgic. I must say that my journey with Kalyani has been beautifully captured in these 3 years and I believe I have been able to perform this character only because of the people who dearly supported me in this journey. I have had the chance to meet the most amazing set of people during my growing years right from my best friend, Sehban to Poorva di, Rajat, Shagun, Milind uncle and Savita Tai. They have given me so much love and have taught me how to deal with things in life. The show has always been a part of me, and although I feel like I'm losing it now, I am really glad that character and show like this happened. Kalyani and Malhar, Kalma and Raabta lives forever!”