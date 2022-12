Tunisha Sharma

The untimely demise of TV actress Tunisha Sharma has left everyone numb. At the age of 20, she decided to take her life. She was reportedly found hanging in the toilet on the sets of her TV show. In the past, she had spoken about battling depression. In an interview with the Bombay Times, Tunisha mentioned that she had turned into a 'zombie' as she started her medication. 'I have been working since a young age as I lost my father early on in life. There was a time when I lost my cousin sister and my grandmother too passed away. I was emotionally broken and that’s when I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression,' she said. Sadly, a few years later, she died by suicide. Her demise has once again sparked discussion over mental health and its importance. Here's a list of other stars who also suffered from depression and mental health issues.