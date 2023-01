Tunisha Sharma suicide: Sad facts about life that left fans teary

Tunisha Sharma's demise shocked the nation and how. The young actress died days before her 21st birthday. Her beauty and acting chops were a joy to watch on screen. The legal investigation into the demise of the actress has brought forth many sad revelations. Most of them have been made by the lawyer of Sheezan M Khan. The saddest one is that Tunisha who worked hard from a young age hardly had any control over her finances. She was the main breadwinner of her home. The most shocking one is allegedly the fact that her mom Vanita tried to strangle her once.