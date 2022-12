Sheezan Khan slapped Tunisha Sharma after she got to know about his secret girlfriend

Tunisha Sharma's mother revealed that the actress got to know about Sheezan Khan's other girlfriend when she checked his phone. When questioned about the same, Sheezan Khan slapped her out of anger. Tunisha's mom stated that she cried a lot after she was slapped. She also said that Tunisha had no disease except OCD. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma suicide: Sheezan M Khan and his family coaxed the actress to convert to Islam; actress' mother makes shocking claims